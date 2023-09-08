Weston College planning extension to Loxton Campus
A college is planning a major extension to its sport and social care facility.
Weston College in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, wants to build a three-storey extension on a building on its Loxton Campus.
The Weston-super-Mare college's Health and Active Living Skills Centre opened in 2019 as a "first of its kind in the region" facility for studying sport.
The plan includes a new "domiciliary care simulation suite," as well as classrooms and computer suites.
The centre includes a "state-of-the-art" simulation room mirroring a hospital ward, as well as a large sports hall and variety of teaching rooms, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
A design statement submitted with the planning application says: "The proposed extension will match the height of the existing building, with a two-storey façade and recessed second floor."
Weston College is a higher and further education college rated outstanding by Ofsted with three main campuses across the coastal town.
North Somerset Council will aim to decide whether to grant planning permission by 21 November.
