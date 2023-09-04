Somerset MP Sarah Dyke 'humbled' to take seat in House of Commons
- Published
The new MP for Somerton and Frome says she is "humbled" to take her place in the House of Commons.
Sarah Dyke won the seat for the Liberal Democrats in a byelection in July, overturning a 19,000 Tory majority.
Ms Dyke had to wait to be officially sworn in as Parliament had been on its summer break.
"It's incredibly humbling, just walking through the corridors; the feel of it, the smell of it, you can sense that history," she said.
"It's awe-inspiring and a huge privilege. I cannot wait to get involved and meet my colleagues. I can taste the importance of everything that's going on," she added.
The by-election for the Somerset seat came after the resignation of former Conservative MP David Warburton.
After being elected, Ms Dyke said she would be an "active, hard-working champion" for her constituents.
"One of the issues I campaigned on during the by-election was the lack of GPs and dentists. One of the first things I am going to do is to write to the Secretary of State for Health and demand better for my constituents.
"We also have a huge issue around our rivers, which are massively polluted and are being threatened again. So that's something I'm also going to be working on," she said.
Ms Dyke has been preparing for her maiden speech in the House of Commons, which she is hoping will be in the first couple of weeks of September.
"I'm really nervous, but hugely excited about the opportunity to give my maiden speech," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk