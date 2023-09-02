North Somerset: Proposed ban on walking more than six dogs
A ban on walking more than six dogs at once could soon be in force across North Somerset.
Dog walkers could get a fixed penalty notice if they attempt to walk seven or more dogs in a public space.
Advice given to the council said the most "important factor" for authorities to consider was how many dogs a person could control and it was deemed to be six.
North Somerset Council will vote on the proposed ban on Wednesday.
Explaining the new six-dog limit, a report to the council - seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service - said: "When setting the maximum number of dogs able to be walked by one person, the most important factor for authorities to consider is the maximum number of dogs which a person can control.
"The expert advice provided in the practitioners manual for dealing with irresponsible dog ownership is that this should not exceed six.
"This is supported by the results of our consultation."
