Death of man found in river in Bath 'not suspicious'

Police have concluded their enquiries following the death of a man found in a river.

A 59-year-old man from Wiltshire was found in the River Avon in Bath, in the morning of Tuesday 22 August.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and is now a matter for the coroner, police said. His family have been contacted.

Officers said they would like to thank everyone who contacted them with information.

