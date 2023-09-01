Hinkley Point C bus crash: Drivers face no further action
The two drivers involved in a crash that injured Hinkley Point C bus passengers will face no further action from the police.
A major incident was declared in the early hours of 17 January after a motorcycle collided with a double-decker bus on the A39 Quantock Road near Bridgwater.
The bus was carrying 70 workers heading to the nuclear power station site.
Police have now confirmed there was no evidence of foul play.
Avon and Somerset Police found a "significant factor" in the collision was the extent of ice on the road and the "inclement weather conditions".
Following the crash, 27 people were treated for minor injuries and a further 26 suffered injuries "consistent with a serious traffic collision".
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said their "full and thorough" investigation had now concluded.
"Following these inquiries, there was no evidence of any criminal offences being committed and as a result no further action will be taken against either driver," explained the spokesperson.
"The evidence showed they both displayed standards [that] did not fall below that of a careful and competent driver."
In addition to being the main route between Bridgwater and Hinkley Point, the A39 serves as the main road between the M5 and Minehead, making it a popular route for holidaymakers.
The road will see significant housing growth in the years ahead, with more than 1,000 new homes being built near the Quantock Road Cemetery once a new four-way junction has been constructed.
Somerset Council has not confirmed whether any safety improvements would be made to the A39 in light of the double-decker bus crash or a separate incident in early August, involving a car and a lorry carrying livestock.
A council spokesman said: "We work closely with the police to understand the causes of such tragic collisions, but it can take some time to understand these due to the detailed investigations required.
"We do constantly monitor collision numbers across our network to establish patterns and priorities for road safety engineering schemes, including working with the police and the local community.
"We will continue to support the police investigations into the tragic collision on Monday to understand the circumstances which lead to it occurring."
