A major Taunton roundabout is closing for resurfacing
- Published
Work has started to resurface one of Taunton's busiest roundabouts.
The Wickes roundabout will be closed between 20:15 BST and 6:00 BST from Monday 4 September to Friday 15 September.
A spokesperson for Somerset Council said the roundabout was showing signs of wear that had raised the risk of punctures.
The site, which connects four main roads on the approach to Taunton town centre, will remain open at weekends.
Councillor Mike Rigby, Somerset Council's Executive Lead Member for Transport said: "This roundabout is a very important one in Taunton, but it has reached the stage where it needs to be resurfaced."
"The team will make every effort to ensure that there is as little disruption as possible for road users, but please expect some delays".
The council says residents and business owners will still be able to access their properties.
