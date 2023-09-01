Weston-super-Mare man faces trial on terrorism charges
An alleged far-right extremist has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of having and sharing a terrorist video about explosives.
Gabriel Budasz, 23, was charged on 4 August with possession and dissemination of a terrorist document.
The charges related to a video about the explosive TATP and an improvised explosive device, which was allegedly shared online by the defendant.
Mr Budasz will face trial at Winchester Crown Court in February.
The defendant, of Drove Road, Weston-super-Mare, in Somerset, is accused of sharing the documents on a Telegram channel called "The Funny Rubber Room".
The two offences are alleged to relate to an extreme right-wing ideology.
On Friday Mr Budasz appeared from Wandsworth prison in south London by video link and spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.
Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a provisional one-week trial at Winchester Crown Court before Judge Christopher Parker KC from 12 February next year.
A plea and trial preparation hearing was set for November 24 and the defendant was further remanded into custody.
