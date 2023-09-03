Build for approved Taunton homes near M5 to start in 2024
Construction on new homes near the M5 in Somerset could begin early next year after revised plans were approved.
West of England Developments Taunton Ltd. secured outline permission to build the 28 homes on Derham Close near Taunton.
Following permission from Somerset West and Taunton Council, the developer submitted more detailed plans in April.
Somerset Council has given the scheme a final approval, meaning construction could begin after Christmas.
The plan states the new homes will be built to the west of the existing Derham Close properties, with traffic accessing the homes from an spur left in place when the previous homes were built.
The homes nearest the existing properties will be delivered first, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
To mitigate the loss of the green agricultural site, the developer has pledged to create two orchards - one near the new homes, and the other on a larger development on the other side of Somerset's county town.
'Logical site'
A new mown path will be provided from the north-western corner of the site through the new orchard, linking up with the existing public right of way to the medical centre and primary school on Hyde Lane.
New footpaths will also be provided on the northern side of the canal to connect the new homes to the neighbouring estate,
A spokesman for Polden Planning representing the applicant said the scheme would also "improve canal-side views and public access".
"It is a logical infill site within the context of the wider, recent development which would 'round off' this part of the village."
A decision on phase two of the urban extension, comprising more than 1,200 homes, commercial space and a new school is expected to be made in September.
