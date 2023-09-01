Two Weston-super-Mare GP practices rated inadequate by watchdog
Two GP practices in Weston-super-Mare have been rated inadequate by inspectors.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has placed Graham Road Surgery on Graham Road and Horizon Health Care on Lonsdale Avenue in special measures.
Inspectors visited in May to check progress on previous regulation breaches.
A spokesman for Pier Health Group Ltd, which runs both practices, said they were "committed" to making changes.
Cath Campbell, CQC deputy director of operations for the South, said they had been "disappointed" with progress at both sites.
At both practices it was found that staff did not have access to relevant information to ensure safe care and safeguarding processes.
People were also not receiving their prescribed medicines in line with national guidance and systems to prevent infection were not in place.
The practices also could not demonstrate individual care records were managed appropriately.
'Not receiving care'
Ms Campbell said: "We were disappointed to find that limited action had been taken to put in place the necessary improvements that were needed to address the breaches in regulations we had identified previously."
She explained this meant the warning notices given previously remained in place.
"We found that there were backlogs of activity such as two-week referrals which meant people who were at risk of harm were not always receiving the treatment or care they required by an appropriate person in a timely way," she said.
Ms Campbell added the CQC "won't hesitate to take further action" if needed.
'Significant changes'
Horizon Health Centre dropped from requires improvement to inadequate overall and was also rated inadequate for how safe and well-led they are.
The practice's rating for how caring and responsive it is also dropped from good to requires improvement and its effectiveness remained as requires improvement.
Graham Road Surgery's overall rating also dropped from requires improvement to inadequate, as did the ratings for how safe and well-led it is.
The practice's ratings for how effective, caring and responsive it is remains rated as requires improvement.
CQC inspectors also issued warning notices to both practices to focus their attention on making significant changes to improve people's safety, due to concerns around governance and person-centred care.
Both practices will be kept under review and re-inspected to check the progress of improvements.
A spokesperson for Pier Health Group said teams at both sites "strive to provide the highest quality of care" for patients and they were "very disappointed" to be rated inadequate.
They said: "We take the safety and welfare of our patients very seriously and since the inspections we have been working hard to address the CQC's concerns through a robust action plan. "
The spokesperson added they have been in regular contact with the CQC and NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board (ICB) providing regular updates.
They added: "We appreciate that the reports may cause concerns for patients and want to reassure people that we are committed to making all necessary improvements and are confident that the outcome of any future CQC inspections will reflect this.
"The practices have new clinical leadership and have recently completed recruitment to all clinical positions.
"These successful recruitments have taken place since the CQC inspections took place and we believe that we are in a stronger position to address the concerns raised by the CQC and deliver the necessary improvements."
They added both practices are open as normal.
A spokesperson for the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire ICB said they were supporting the practices.
They said: "The Horizon Health Centre and Graham Road Surgery practices have confirmed their commitment to making the necessary improvements set out by the Care Quality Commission in their inspection reports.
"The ICB is supporting the practices to take the action needed to make sure they have the right processes in place to deliver safe, high-quality care to all their patients."
