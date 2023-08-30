Taunton: Plans for 100 homes in Creech St Michael refused
A housing developer has failed in its second attempt to get permission to build new homes in a small village.
Gladman Developments tried to secure permission for a new development in Creech St Michael, near the M5
The developer was refused permission by Taunton Deane Borough Council to build 200 homes on the site in April 2018.
Somerset Council, the successor authority from 2023, has now thrown out plans for 100 homes on the same parcel of land.
The site lies at the northern edge of Creech St Michael, a few hundred yards from the motorway and less than half a mile from what will form the eastern edge of Monkton Heathfield, another planned development
The site is not allocated for development within the Taunton Deane Local Plan, which was automatically adopted by subsequent councils in 2019 and 2023 when Taunton Dean District Council was replaced.
A spokesman for FPCR, representing the developer, said: "Following the previous application and appeal decision on a much larger site, significant changes have been made to ensure that the site forms a logical extension to the village, rounding off the existing village edge and maintaining the green edge to the west."
The council refused the plans using the delegated powers of its planning officers, rather than a public decision by its planning committee.
Mickey Green, the councillor's executive director for climate and place, said the development would represent a "significant visual intrusion" which would "change the character and appearance" of the village.
Mr Green added that the developer has put "no mechanism in place" to ensure the delivery of affordable housing, play facilities, contributions towards local schools or any other local amenities,
The developer has not yet indicated whether it intends to appeal this second refusal.
