Royal Victoria Park duck pond to get £75k of restorative work
A duck pond will undergo £75,000 of restorative works next month.
Work will begin to improve the duck ponds at the Royal Victoria Park in Bath in October.
Bath and North East Somerset Council has appointed a contractor to remove silt from the ponds and improve the quality of the water.
The council said the works are needed to preserve the ecology of wildlife and plant species living in and around the ponds.
The works will begin with an aquatics specialist netting all the remaining fish in the ponds and relocating them safely, ahead of an ecological survey.
The silt will then be removed to another location within the park where it will be fenced and allowed to settle, before being seeded with grass and landscaped into part of the public park.
