Tributes to 'loyal' motorcyclist Jamie Howarth who died in crash
- Published
A motorcyclist who died in a road crash has been described as "fiercely loyal to those he loved" by his family.
Jamie Howarth, 34, died in a collision involving his motorcycle, a car, and a combine harvester, on Marsh Road, Standerwick, near Frome, on 22 August.
Police were called at about 17:00 BST but Mr Howarth died at the scene.
His family, from Wiltshire, paid tribute to him as "much-loved" son, brother, uncle and friend, who enjoyed the freedom his motorcycle gave him.
Mr Howarth's parents said: "He loved riding his motorbike and the independence he got from it.
"We are going to miss him more than life itself and our hearts are broken."
'Free spirit'
His sister, Lucy, added: "He was a great brother and an amazing uncle to all his 12 nieces and nephews, who he adored and cherished.
"He enjoyed life as a free spirit on his beloved bike, but he was tragically taken from us too soon.
"My heart is broken and no words will even begin to imagine our heartache. He will be greatly missed by us all."
Avon and Somerset Police are investigating and have appealed for information.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk