Somerset Council minibuses destroyed in Taunton suspected arson
- Published
Seven minibuses have been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in the early hours.
Fire crews were called to a Somerset Council compound in Silk Mills Lane, Taunton, at about 01:50 BST, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The council operates a park and ride transport system from the site and said services were running as normal.
Avon and Somerset Police is investigating and asked anyone with information to contact them.
One fire crew from Taunton was initially sent to the scene but they called for two further crews when they found several vehicles on fire.
Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to gain entry to the storage yard, which was locked and is monitored by CCTV.
The fire service said seven commercial vehicles had been 100% damaged by the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.
'Appalling incident'
The council said the services it operates from the site had not been affected and any wider impact had been reduced because of the school summer holiday.
Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, the council's lead member for communities, housing and culture, described it as "an appalling incident".
"Thankfully, Somerset Council currently has sufficient vehicles to maintain all services from Taunton, whilst schools are off, and our team is working to source replacement vehicles over the next week with the aim of providing all services from this depot when schools return in early September.
"I'd urge anyone who has any information they think can help the investigation to contact police immediately."
