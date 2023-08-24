Rising Sun Inn Bath ex-landlord sentenced over safety failings
The ex-landlord of a bed and breakfast that caught fire has been sentenced over safety failings.
The blaze at The Rising Sun Inn, Grove Street, Bath, broke out on 21 September 2022, when 16 guests were staying, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Norman Butcher was prosecuted in a case brought by Avon Fire & Rescue Service, which found three safety breaches.
Butcher pleaded guilty and was given a nine-month sentence, suspended for 15 months, and 150 hours of unpaid work.
Seven fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the Rising Sun at about 02:45 BST and a total of 31 people were evacuated from the building.
Susan Craig, from Essex, one of the guests staying overnight, described it as a "very frightening experience".
Fire investigators later identified a failure to ensure appropriate procedures were in place in the event of a fire, a failure to ensure fire safety precautions were properly maintained, and that false entries in the fire safety logbook.
The fire service said guests reported a fire alarm sounded for a few seconds at about 02:00 BST before falling silent.
A passer-by called 999 to report seeing flames coming from the roof of the property. One guest sustained a burn injury.
During sentencing on 18 August, Judge James Patrick said Butcher had "played fast and loose with people's safety".
'Grace of God'
"It is only by the grace of God that a more serious tragedy did not occur," he said.
"You [Butcher] were aware in July 2022 of the need to address the fire safety deficiencies and you didn't.
"The fire was serious. After the fire you falsified documents making this case even more serious."
The fire service's business safety team leader Robert White said the sentencing reflected the severity of the charges.
"Responsible people who provide sleeping accommodation, have a duty to ensure that there are adequate procedures in place to safely evacuate their premises in the event of fire and that those procedures are implemented," he said.
"We would like to remind all businesses that they need to take their fire safety duties imposed on them by the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 seriously to protect the lives of people in our community."
