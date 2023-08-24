Drivers warned of A303 traffic after lorry overturns
Drivers have been warned to expect delays after a lorry overturned.
One lane has been closed on the A303 eastbound in Somerset at the Hayes End roundabout near South Petherton.
Avon and Somerset Police said recovery efforts would be ongoing throughout the morning and drivers should expect 15-minute delays on the approach.
"Due to the difficult location, recovery will take longer and due to the diesel spillage the roundabout will have to be re-surfaced," they added.
