Drivers warned of A303 traffic after lorry overturns

A damaged lorry on its sideNational Highways South West
The lorry overturned at the Hayes End roundabout

Drivers have been warned to expect delays after a lorry overturned.

One lane has been closed on the A303 eastbound in Somerset at the Hayes End roundabout near South Petherton.

Avon and Somerset Police said recovery efforts would be ongoing throughout the morning and drivers should expect 15-minute delays on the approach.

"Due to the difficult location, recovery will take longer and due to the diesel spillage the roundabout will have to be re-surfaced," they added.

National Highways South West
Police said the road may have to be resurfaced

