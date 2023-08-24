'No entry' sign tarmacked into middle of Bruton pavement
Residents have been left bemused by the position of a new road sign fixed into the middle of a pavement.
The "No entry" sign has been freshly tarmacked into the walkway on Bruton high street in Somerset.
People in the town have said it makes it difficult to get past with buggies or wheelchairs.
Somerset Council has acknowledged the concerns and said it is working to resolve the issue, but added that "options are limited".
The council highways team told the BBC in a statement that the relocated sign was originally positioned against the wall of the building and with "the best intentions in mind" it was moved towards the road to ensure better visibility.
But local butcher Simon was amongst those who said they thought it was a "random" place to put a sign.
"I thought it would've been a bit closer to the road instead," he said.
"Putting a sign right in the middle of the pavement isn't the best thing to do because obviously pushchairs aren't going to be able to get by."
The council highways team said the sign cannot be put closer to the road as HGVs would "clip it" and it cannot be hung on the building which is grade-II listed.
It added: "We understand people's concerns that this now poses an obstruction, and although options are limited due to what is a challenging historic streetscape in Bruton, we are having another look at its position to see if this can be resolved."
