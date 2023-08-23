Appeal after motorcyclist dies in Frome crash
Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist died in crash in Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to Marsh Road, Standerwick, near Frome, at around 17:00 BST on Tuesday following reports of a three-vehicle collision.
The rider of a motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported but the force is urging anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with relevant footage to get in touch.
