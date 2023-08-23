Witness appeal after Yeovil firearm incident
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly threatened and forced into a vehicle in an incident involving a firearm.
Officers were called to Lufton Way in Yeovil at about 20:25 BST on Sunday.
A firearm was reportedly seen during the incident, but not discharged, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A police helicopter and officers on the ground searched for the man, who was located on Monday. He attended hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The force is now appealing for information about what they believe to be "an isolated incident".
A police spokesman added: "Enquiries are continuing into the initial incident, including speaking to witnesses and collecting any CCTV footage.
"We are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who may have been driving in that part of Yeovil on Sunday evening and captured footage of a silver Volkswagen Golf - displaying the registration number YA69 OVC - which has since been recovered and is being forensically examined."
Extra high-visibility patrols are taking place in the area, police said.
