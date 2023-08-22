Man dies after being found in the River Avon in Bath
Police are treating the death of a man who was found in the River Avon in Bath as "unexplained".
Emergency services were called to Green Park Road in the city centre at about 08:45 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "Fire, police and ambulance crews attended following a report of someone in the water, but sadly the man died."
Police said formal identification is yet to be completed, but they believe they have traced the man's next of kin.
Officers have issued an appeal to anyone who can help establish the circumstances of the man's death.
