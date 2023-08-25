Future of Portbury Wharf Nature Reserve secured
The future of a nature reserve has been secured as a council takes legal ownership of the site.
North Somerset Council has taken ownership of the 150 acre (61 hectare) Portbury Wharf Nature Reserve on the outskirts of Portishead.
The council says the move will ensure the land can be maintained and protected for wildlife and residents.
Councillor Mike Solomon said the update was "really significant".
Mr Solomon, the executive member for parks and open spaces, said: "It has been a long and complicated process to reach this point, so it's with great pleasure that we share this news."
The council has managed the site with the support volunteer groups it set up and the Friends of Portbury Wharf since 2015.
Mr Solomon added: "My great thanks to everyone who has helped us reach this point and to the many people who give their time to support the conservation of the wildlife and ecology of the site."
The previous managers of the site charged residents living in the adjacent housing development a levy to cover the cost of managing the site.
The levy has not been collected since the council took over the site's management in 2015.
The company has written to all liable households stating no more levy payments will be required since the transfer of ownership.
The site is open to all members of the public and the council asks all visitors to obey the countryside code.
