Bath Spa ticket office reopens after two-week closure
- Published
A railway station ticket office has reopened following a two-week closure due to a crumbling ceiling.
Bath Spa's ticket office has been repaired but is still one of hundreds under threat of permanent closure as part of industry-wide proposals.
"The closure gave us a taste of what was to come," said Bruce Williamson, from campaign group Rail Future.
Great Western Railway (GWR) say the closure plans would see see staff move onto platforms and concourses.
A consultation into the plans has been extended until 1 September, with more than 170,000 responses so far.
James Davis from GWR said 85% of train tickets are sold through apps or online.
"This is quite an emotive issue, people are worried about future jobs.
"But we want to see everyone who wishes to continue to work in railway to have a job," Mr Davis said.
