Part of former Taunton police station to become houses
- Published
Plans to turn part of a former Somerset police station into new homes have been approved by councillors for a second time.
Taunton's police station closed its doors in December 2018, with officers relocating to a new front office in Deane House on Belvedere Road.
Exeter-based developer Photonia secured planning permission from Somerset West and Taunton Council in September 2020.
These plans have now been re-approved by Somerset Council.
The plans for part of the complex to be turned into six new houses were approved after phosphate mitigation to offset the new homes was agreed.
Following the Dutch N court ruling, and the ensuing legal advice from Natural England, any new development within the Somerset Levels and Moors catchment area - which includes all of Taunton - must include additional mitigation to prevent any net increase in phosphate levels.
The council has been working with The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), Wessex Water and other private companies to find solutions to phosphate levels.
Phosphate mitigation can take numerous forms - including the creation of new wetlands, the fallowing of agricultural land, or the purchasing of phosphate credits - where a developer pays for off-site mitigation.
Photonia has agreed to purchase phosphate credits from the council, allowing it to redevelop the terrace at the eastern edge of the police station.
Councillor Ross Henley (who represents the neighbouring Blackdown and Neroche division) said: "This is a perfectly sensible application, a relatively straightforward-looking conversion of a very old, redundant police station building into residential accommodation."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk