Makeup artist says Glow Up experience was 'unbelievable'
- Published
A makeup artist has said appearing on BBC Three programme Glow Up was an "unbelievable" experience.
Wezley Webber, from Weston-super-Mare, works as a freelance makeup artist, tutor and part time drag queen.
The 20-year-old said his interest in makeup began when he saw its ability to transform his mother's mood.
Speaking about his goals after the show, he said: "I just want to keep perfecting my craft, focusing on social media and content creating."
While at school, Mr Webber studied hair, makeup and special effects, before progressing to a course in Fine Art at university to help "broaden" his creativity.
Mr Webber said his drag work, and that of his partner Jack Kennedy, also inspires his makeup looks.
"I'm a makeup artist by day and drag queen by night.
"I really appreciate the art of drag. [Jack's] style has a very big influence on the style of drag we do - it's hyper feminine and very glamorous," he said.
It was Mr Webber's partner who encouraged him to apply for reality television show, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star.
In the programme, contestants take part in weekly challenges and are judged by industry professionals Dominic Skinner and Val Garland, as well as guest stars.
Mr Webber said: "We joked about it for a while. I thought about it, but wasn't sure if I was secure in my skillset. Jack encouraged me to just throw myself in at the deep end."
The makeup artist said the experience of competing in the show and living with the other contestants was "unbelievable".
"People come from so many backgrounds so it was so cool to be with nine others who all have different experiences," he said.
Although he did not make it to the final, Mr Webber was able to secure an industry win for his work in one episode.
As a result, he was able to assist Daniela Alves in doing Cat Burns' makeup when she was opening for Sam Smith on their Gloria Tour.
Eventually, Mr Webber hopes to have his own makeup line.
