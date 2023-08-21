Taunton wife to walk 50km for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance
- Published
A woman is to walk 50km in a day in aid of the air ambulance that helped save her husband's life.
Dave Roberts, from Taunton, was airlifted to Southmead hospital by Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance in February after a collision on the A358.
Now, on 2 September, his wife Karen will walk from Musgrove Park Hospital's helipad, along the entire Bridgwater and Taunton Canal and back in aid of the charity.
She hopes to raise £1,500.
Inspired by her husband's progress since the crash that "nearly took his life", Ms Roberts told BBC Radio Somerset about her experience receiving the phone call "you just don't want to receive".
"His injuries were very severe and it was obvious when he was assessed by the initial emergency services that he needed to be airlifted to Southmead [hospital]," Ms Roberts said.
"He needed that urgent assessment to make him safe and the air ambulance were there to do that with him."
Diagnosed with PTSD
Dave sustained many broken bones in the crash and underwent complex surgery to reconstruct his shattered pelvis.
Ms Roberts, who has been diagnosed with PTSD since her husband's crash, said he spent three weeks in hospital before being allowed home where she cared for him.
She said: "It was a challenge. We had to have a lot of equipment to help him at home. It was hard."
Now, as her husband recovers from his injuries and returns to work, Ms Roberts said she wanted to raise funds for the air ambulance charity to mark the couple's 10th wedding anniversary.
"It was our anniversary in June, and every year we have done a 22km walk on Dartmoor."
"Basically I knew we wouldn't be able to do that walk," she added.
'Walking Dave's steps'
Instead, she has challenged herself to walk 50km from the helipad at Musgrove Park hospital where she works, along the Bridgwater and Taunton canal, a distance she said she has never walked before.
"I'm walking Dave's steps as well as my own."
Ms Roberts said walking has helped her own recovery through Dave's rehabilitation and she loves "being outside in the country side, in the greenery, in all weather."
"I don't listen to anything. I just have my own thoughts. I listen to the rain if its falling on my mac or you just hear the birds. It's just beautiful out there."
On how gruelling the challenge will be, Ms Robert said: "The way I look at it, what he's been through, a little bit of ankle pain and calf pain and blisters - its fine."
"I'm really proud of him. He's so proud of me and we've been astounded at the support that we're getting."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk