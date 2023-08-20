Man Tasered and arrested after Yeovil domestic incident
A man has been arrested after making threats and being Tasered by police who were attending an incident.
Officers were called to a domestic incident at a property on Fosse Park Road in Yeovil at 05:35 BST.
The person who called for help was found safe but one man was making threats and stayed within the property, Avon and Somerset Police said.
At 08:45 armed officers forced entry, used a Taser and arrested the man. The man has been held in custody.
In a post on social media a police spokesperson said their inquiries into the incident were at an "early stage".
"We'd like to reassure you all we believe this incident involved parties known to each other and there is no known risk to the community," they said.
