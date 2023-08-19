Bridgwater Haygrove school term delayed over unsafe building
- Published
A school has announced the start of term may be disrupted as its main building is unsafe.
In a written statement on their website, Haygrove School, in Bridgwater, Somerset, apologised for the September delay.
The school said despite assurances from the Department of Education (DfE) when the building was first constructed in 2020, the site is not safe to be used.
The DfE have been approached for comment.
The school also said they are working with the department to provide temporary classrooms but can't guarantee their arrival before the start of the academic year.
Haygrove School, which is part of Quantock Education Trust, apologised for the inconvenience caused but said the situation is beyond their control.
The school said they have been engaging with the DfE over the past 12 months to ensure the main school building is fit for purpose.
The statement continues: "The DfE has overall responsibility for the main building, which was completed in October 2020, and has undertaken technical investigations over the past few weeks to determine its long-term viability.
"The DfE has promised us that it will be providing high-quality temporary accommodation on the school site as soon as possible.
"However we do not yet know when this will be delivered and are seeking urgent clarification."
