Two men rescued from sinking boat near Burnham-on-Sea
- Published
Two men were rescued from a sinking trawler in the Bristol Channel.
The stricken vessel was reported to be taking on water at 07:30 BST on Thursday before Burnham-on-Sea RNLI's crew was dispatched.
The trawler was travelling from Watchet harbour to Portishead, when the two-man crew noticed the intake of water.
They made a radio plea for urgent help, which was quickly escalated to an emergency "mayday" call by Milford Haven Coastguard control.
The Burnham Atlantic lifeboat was launched and made its way to the trawler which was intercepted off Hinkley Point.
Its engine room was found to be taking on water and its pumps were not working.
A salvage pump deployed by the lifeboat crew also failed to make headway and the craft was settling lower in the water.
A second lifeboat then arrived at the scene, and the trawler's crew were taken off the vessel as the fight to reduce the level of water in the engine room continued in vain.
Eventually, all attempts to save the craft were abandoned and lifeboat crew watched over it until it sank.
The rescued crew were the taken to Burnham-on-Sea.
