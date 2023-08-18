Somerset couple faced delays in care for disabled children
- Published
A couple have received compensation after they faced delays in accessing care for their disabled children.
The parents asked Somerset County Council to carry out a carer's assessment to determine if they were eligible for support in May 2021.
A government ombudsman said the delay in assessment meant the family missed out on 14 months of respite care, which caused them distress and frustration.
The council has apologised and paid £1000 in compensation to the couple.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Somerset couple, known only as Mr and Mrs X, asked Somerset County Council (now Somerset Council) to carry out a carers' assessment in May 2021.
This was to establish whether they could get support in caring for their children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
The family told them they were "struggling to cope" with raising their children and "needed some additional help to manage".
The assessment did not happen until June 2022 and the support was put in place in November 2022.
The council concluded the couple were entitled to four hours of support per month during term time and eight hours per month during the school holidays.
While there is no statutory time-scale in which a carer's assessment must be completed, government guidance for local authorities states such work should be carried out within four to six weeks from the point of first contact.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has ordered the council to formally apologise and pay the family compensation.
A spokesman for Somerset Council said: "We have accepted the findings and apologised to the families for any distress caused to them.
"Our most recent feedback from Ofsted recognises the improvements we have made across children's services but we know there is more to do and are committed to learning from all complaints."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk