Weston-super-Mare firearm report turns out to be water pistol
Police called out to reports of someone brandishing a firearm discovered it was a water pistol.
Avon and Somerset Police officers went to Gallagher Retail Park in Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday after someone saw a person in a group standing by a car holding what looked like a firearm.
The police helicopter was launched and the car was followed and stopped.
"Officers found a water pistol on the back seat. The item was seized and words of advice given," said the force.
The saga began at about 22:10 GMT, it added.
"Police were called with a report from someone who saw several people stood by a car in Gallagher Retail Park and believed one of them had taken out a firearm and waved it about, before the group drove away from the area.
"Officers were dispatched, supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter, and the vehicle was followed and subsequently stopped in Milton Road.
"Occupants of the vehicle were detained to enable them and the car to be searched, where officers found a water pistol on the back seat.
"We are grateful to the member of the public who called us about the sighting, which we believe was made in good faith."
