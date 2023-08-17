Man charged after A361 crash that killed two sisters
- Published
A man has been charged following a collision on the A361 in which two sisters died.
The incident on the Frome Bypass, on Tuesday 25 July, killed Madison North, 21, and Liberty North, 17.
Thomas Lenthall, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, earlier today.
He has also been charged with two counts of causing death while driving a motor vehicle without insurance.
Lenthall appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court today. He has been remanded in custody to appear on Monday 18 September.
A fundraiser set up in the sisters' memory has since raised nearly £15,000.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk