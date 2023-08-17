Police seeking Glastonbury driver after scooter rider hurt
Police want to trace a driver after an 11-year-old boy was hospitalised while riding his scooter.
Avon and Somerset Police said the boy was involved in a collision with a blue Suzuki Vitara in Glastonbury, Somerset.
The driver left the scene after the incident, which happened on the Old Wells Road at about 14:30 GMT on Friday, 11 August.
The force said the boy "sustained multiple injuries" and was taken to hospital but released later that day.
"We are appealing for the driver of the Suzuki to come forward, or for anyone who witnessed the collision or have any relevant footage, to contact 101 and quote reference 5223194607," said a police statement.
