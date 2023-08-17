Two arrested after stabbing in Weston-super-Mare
Officers are investigating after a man was stabbed near a town high street.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the area in Weston-super-Mare by ambulance crews at 21:52 BST on Wednesday evening.
Police said the man, in his 40s, had a stab wound to his leg and has been taken to hospital, where he remains.
A 35-year-old man was arrested later on suspicion of wounding with intent. A 40-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both men are in police custody.
A police spokesperson said: "When officers arrived, they found paramedics and members of the public providing first aid to the victim."
"His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening."
A scene remains in place in the High Street area while police are are carrying out enquiries and collecting CCTV footage.
They are asking any witness, or motorists with potentially relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.
