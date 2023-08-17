Worlebury Camp hill fort to be built in Lego for exhibition
- Published
A museum is calling on Lego enthusiasts to build and pay for a replica of a historic Somerset hill fort.
With help from the community, Weston Museum hopes to produce a Lego replica of Worlebury Camp Iron Age hill fort near Weston-super-Mare.
To complete the project, they are also calling on people to buy bricks.
Weston Museum's manager, Lisa Clemons, said the model would raise awareness of the "impressive monument" that is an important part of Weston's history.
'Back to life'
Overlooking Weston Bay, Sand Bay and the Bristol Channel, Worlebury Camp is an Iron Age hill fort that occupies 10 hectares (about 25 acres) of land at Worlebury Hill and has been a designated monument since 1915.
The design the museum is intending to use is based on professional surveys of the hill fort.
Cat Lodge, principal archaeologist at North Somerset Council, who is working on the project, said: "What a lovely way to showcase the important links between Worlebury Camp and Weston Museum."
Lego bricks can be bought from the museum, which is also seeking sponsorship from businesses.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk