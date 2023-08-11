Tributes paid to Somerset man who died in A39 crash with lorry
- Published
A man who died in a fatal car crash "was loved by all who knew him", his family have said.
Barry Hammond died on Monday morning in a collision between his Peugeot 107 and a livestock lorry on the A39 near Bridgwater.
The 69-year-old, from Nether Stowey, received medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.
His daughter Kimberley said: "My dad was the most amazing and kindest man I have ever met.
"We are all devastated by his passing."
In a tribute to her husband, Julie, added: "I'm going to miss you terribly.
"I have loved you ever since we were married and that will never change. I wish you were here with me to take away the pain.
"You are in heaven now, all my love and kisses. You will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart."
The lorry driver is not believed to have had sustained serious injuries.
