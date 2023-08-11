Fire crews extinguish fire at Burnham-on-Sea bike workshop

Fire crew and smoke plumeBurnham-on-Sea.com
Firefighters tackled the blaze at a bike workshop behind 40 Church Street

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that engulfed a bike workshop in Burnham-on-Sea on Thursday night.

Crews were called to the scene in Church Street in Highbridge at 19:22 BST on Thursday night following reports of smoke pouring from a building.

Upon arrival, Dorset Fire and Rescue confirmed that the workshop was fully alight.

Some homes were evacuated as a precaution and road closures were made on Caxton Road and Church Street.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed there were no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for the fire service said that the fire is believed to have been accidental.

Burnham-on-Sea.com
Several businesses had to be closed, including Asda

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.