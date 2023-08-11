Fire crews extinguish fire at Burnham-on-Sea bike workshop
Firefighters have extinguished a fire that engulfed a bike workshop in Burnham-on-Sea on Thursday night.
Crews were called to the scene in Church Street in Highbridge at 19:22 BST on Thursday night following reports of smoke pouring from a building.
Upon arrival, Dorset Fire and Rescue confirmed that the workshop was fully alight.
Some homes were evacuated as a precaution and road closures were made on Caxton Road and Church Street.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed there were no reported injuries.
A spokesperson for the fire service said that the fire is believed to have been accidental.
