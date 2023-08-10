Three teenage girls arrested after Taunton hate crimes
Three teenage girls have been arrested following a series of alleged hate crimes.
A number of people were abused and harassed in Taunton between 3 and 5 August, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The force said three girls, aged 13, 14 and 17, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Neighbourhood Inspector Mike Griffiths said "there is no home for hate in our communities" and police are working hard to "crack down on these offences".
"We understand the impact this can have on those who are targeted because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity," he said.
The 13 and 14-year-old girls were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences on 3 August and released under investigation.
The same two girls were then later arrested on suspicion of harassment after a further incident on 5 August, police said.
The 14-year-old, alongside a third teenager, a 17-year-old girl, was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker on the same day, which is not being treated as hate-related.
The force said the 17-year-old has been released under investigation while the other two teenagers have been released on police bail.
Insp Griffiths said there will be an increase in police patrols in the area to "provide reassurance to the community" and they were working with multi-agency partners, "including the local authority, social services and youth offending teams".
