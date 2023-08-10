Peasedown St John: Woman who starved horse gets 10-year ownership ban
- Published
A Somerset woman who let her horse nearly starve to death has been banned from keeping horses for 10 years.
Katrianna Rich, 29, failed to address the dramatic weight loss of her gelding Murphy, who was found in an emaciated condition in February this year.
An RSPCA investigation found only a period of "prolonged starvation" could account for the horse's condition.
Rich was sentenced at Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after admitting two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.
The RSPCA said Rich, of Lower Peasedown, Peasedown St John, ran a smallholding with horses, sheep and goats.
RSPCA inspector Daniel Hatfield and an officer from World Horse Welfare attended the property on 9 February after receiving reports of animal welfare issues.
Murphy was found covered in three rugs but still in a visibly poor condition, the charity said.
Inspector Hatfield said: "I could easily see his hip bones sticking through the rugs."
He said once the rugs were removed, Murphy's ribs, hips, and spine were visible through his skin.
"He stood there with his head stooped down looking extremely depressed and you could see the dips in the side of his head," the inspector said.
In a vet's assessment, the horse's bodily condition was just 0.5 out of a possible score of 5.
He also had overgrown hooves that were impacted with stones and poor dental health, including a fractured tooth.
Murphy was confiscated by the RSPCA and further tests found he had a worm infestation in his digestive tract.
But the charity said the parasites did not account for the animal's emaciated state, which could only have been caused by a period of "prolonged starvation".
Rich admitted a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and a second charge of failing to meet the needs of an animal for whom she was responsible.
As well as being banned from keeping horses, she was given a nine-week curfew and told pay £400 costs.
Murphy has since gained weight under the care of the RSPCA.