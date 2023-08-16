Twin clinic cuts Caesarean sections for multiple births in Somerset
A new specialist NHS clinic has reduced the number of twins needing neo-natal care.
Since its launch in 2021, the number of emergency Caesarean-sections for twin mothers has also fallen to just 10%, compared to 36% nationally.
Women expecting twins are at greater risk of complications and need more regular check-ups during pregnancy.
Clinic lead Lynn Borthwick said the change has meant expectant mothers can be more closely monitored.
The specialist centre at Musgrove Park Hospital has supported more than 100 sets of twins since its inception.
She said: "We can closely monitor the women under our care and provide personalised care and planning.
"Our clinic has made a world of difference to twins in Somerset and their families."
Additional scans
In Somerset, about 1.5% of all pregnancies are twins and the mothers often need close monitoring with additional scans and appointments.
Jennifer Horton, who is the mother of 10-month old twins Taylor and Xanda, is delighted she was able to have a natural birth with support from the clinic.
Mrs Horton said: "I actually gave birth in a theatre because they weren't sure if one of them was going to turn or not.
"I was potentially going to have one of each (type of delivery) but luckily I ended up going naturally for both at 29.1 (weeks)."
At the twin clinic, which is run by Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, the expectant mum's care is monitored by the same team throughout, which helps them to build up a relationship with their named midwife and consultant.
They are seen by an obstetrician who specialises in multiple pregnancies, and will also put a robust care plan put in place.
This includes planning for pre-term labour, which is when mothers go into labour earlier than planned, as this is more common in twin pregnancies.
Mrs Borthwick said: "Everything we do aims to get women closer to their due date, and their babies up to a good birth weight, dramatically reducing the number who need to be admitted to our neonatal unit after birth."
Before the clinic opened 66% of twins born at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton had to go to the special care baby unit for more intensive medical care.
But two years later and that number is now just 11%, lower than the national average of 37%.
This means more babies can go home with their mother and siblings earlier.
Dr Katarina Tvarozkov, the consultant in charge of care for all the twins, said there are many benefits to women in having a named specialist monitoring them throughout their pregnancy.
She said: "You see the same team or same person at each visit and that helps mum to know who is caring for them.
"It allows them to ask the questions perhaps they would want to ask, then allows us also to time the pregnancy correctly and aim for an appropriate birth (method)."
Regionally similar specialist clinics have been operating in Swindon, Bath, Bristol, Plymouth, Dorchester and Poole, but there is not currently one in Gloucestershire, although Christine Edwards, Consultant Obstetrician and Specialist Director, said they are working towards one, with recruitment for a specialist midwife under way.
Nationally the Maternity Engagement Team is working to ensure that women expecting multiple babies receive the correct level of care in their local hospital.
The scheme was initially funded by the Department of Health, but has been taken on by the charity Twins Trust to help units ensure they are following NICE guidelines around quality of care.
Dr Tvarozkov said that if she was a twin mother living in an area without a specialist clinic, she would be pushing for access to one.
"Definitely and that's the whole point behind following these (NICE) guidelines, making these protocols because we know it works," she said.
"There are small changes that makes a massive difference."
