Motorcyclist dies following crash in Yeovil
A man has died following a crash between a motorbike and a car.
The incident happened at the junction of Malmesbury Way and Western Avenue in Yeovil, Somerset, at around 16:15 BST on Thursday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the rider, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died two days later.
The force said the driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, suffered minor injuries.
Police said enquires into the collision are ongoing and officers asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any relevant footage, to get in touch.
