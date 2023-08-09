Yeovil residents wait up to two weeks for Royal Mail post
People in Yeovil are waiting up to two weeks for postal deliveries and say their mail is being delivered in bulk.
Some say delays to time-sensitive mail and medication is causing them problems.
Residents can collect post directly from the sorting office - but this is proving difficult for older people and those with full-time jobs.
Royal Mail said it had staff shortages but recently completed a recruitment drive in the area.
Former university lecturer Michael Mason said he had not received any post since 25 July, until he made a complaint to the postal service.
He received a bundle of 17 letters the following day but is still waiting for some medicine, forcing him to buy it on Amazon.
Mr Mason told BBC Radio Somerset that he wondered if the delivery was prompted by his complaint to customer services?
'Awful'
"My regular postman has resigned. And I've had it from someone in the know that two-thirds of the delivery staff in this area have left," he said.
"Prior to no post for the last two weeks, I was getting deliveries once or twice a week going back a couple of months. It's really awful."
A spokesman for Royal Mail said it was sorry that Yeovil residents are experiencing delays.
"Improving our quality of service is our priority and we are committed to restoring service-levels," they said.
The spokesman said that the Yeovil service was affected by staff vacancies.
"However, we have new staff joining and every effort is being made to ensure post is delivered on time.
"Those who do not receive their post on the day can expect to be prioritised the following day."
