Somerset man who caused head-on smash spared jail
- Published
A drink driver who caused a head-on collision when he joined the M5 in the wrong direction has avoided jail.
Ryan Physick, 27, of Crewkerne, Somerset, caused the passenger of the second car shoulder, back, rib and knee injuries on March 24.
Her three dogs were also hurt, with one losing the use of its legs.
Physick was given a 16-month suspended jail term at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He also admitted driving without insurance.
The jail term was suspended for 18 months and Physick was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £612 costs.
The court was told Physick, an electrician, had some after-work drinks to celebrate his birthday before driving home from East Devon to Somerset and took the wrong slipway onto the motorway.
He crashed into the other car between the Tiverton and Cullompton junctions in mid-Devon at around 21:30 GMT within three minutes of joining the M5. He then fled the scene on foot.
'Have I killed anyone?'
Police arrested him near Willand with a broken arm.
He failed a roadside breath test and asked officers "have I killed anyone? I was stupid, okay?"
While the test proved positive, a fault with the device meant no specific alcohol reading was available.
The driver of the other car escaped with minor injuries but his wife, who was in the passenger seat, had to be cut free and spent four days in hospital in Exeter.
The woman, from East Devon, is still not fully mobile almost five months after the crash, the court was told.
The couple's three dogs were also injured - one lost the use of its legs, while another suffered a cut to its head and the third injuring its tail.
'Screaming'
In a statement, she said: "The force of the impact was tremendous. I remember screaming. My body felt like the life was being crushed out of it.
"I thought we would be hit again by another car and that would be it. I realised our three dogs could well be dead. Every dog lover will know how that feels."
The judge, Recorder Mr Jaron Crooknorth, told Physick: "It beggars beliefs you did not kill somebody. I suspect the thought of that lives with you, and so it should."
David Hayes, for Physick, said his client accepted drinking more than he should before trying to drive home.
Mr Hayes said a diversion on the road had caused him confusion, leading to him travelling the wrong way without him realising it.
He said Physick left the scene because other drivers who stopped were being aggressive, and he had no insurance because of a mix-up with a standing order after he changed bank.
Mr Hayes said the accident was the result of a "gross error of judgment".
"No words can express the depth of his regret and remorse at what happened," he said.
Follow BBC West onFacebook, Twitterand Instagram. Send your story ideas to:bristol@bbc.co.uk