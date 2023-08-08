Four arrested after specialist negotiator deployed in Somerset
Four men have been arrested after officers and a specialist police negotiator were dispatched to reports of disorder in a residential area.
Police arrived at Eastland Road, Yeovil, Somerset, at around 7.50 BST on Monday.
Avon and Somerset Police said that two men were restrained by officers using Pava spray before being arrested.
Two other men entered a property in the same road, refusing to engage with officers or allow entry.
After negotiation, one man voluntarily left the property at 10.10 but the fourth refused to come out.
He was believed to have had a blade and armed officers forced entry to the address after further threats were made.
'Local concern'
Police said a taser was used to make a safe arrest.
The tasered man was checked by paramedics at the scene but did not need further medical attention.
The other three were taken to hospital for injuries sustained in the original fracas. One remained in hospital.
Temporary Inspector Rachel Clark said that police want to "reassure the local community who will have seen the large police presence in the Eastland Road area".
"We understand there may be some concern locally [about] these events, which is why we will be conducting extra high-visibility patrols. If you are worried then please speak to us."