High Littleton yarn bombing event returns to village
A village has been adorned with bright and beautiful creations as part of a yarn bombing event.
The village of High Littleton puts on the trail every year with a different theme - this year, it is the A to Z of transportation and motion.
Local knitters of all abilities are invited to contribute and visitors come from far and wide to attend.
Local resident and organiser, Sandra Roberts, said: "We hope it's going to support local businesses too."
The special trail features 26 different creations and is a pre-cursor to the village's upcoming community day.
Last year, it hit the news after the star attraction - a recreation of Stick Man - was stolen, three days after being put in place.
The trail is a competition and provides a free attraction for school children on holiday, running until early September, Ms Roberts added.
