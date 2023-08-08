Plans submitted for eco-friendly school in Weston-super-Mare
- Published
A housebuilding company has submitted plans for a primary school with capacity for 630 pupils.
Persimmon Homes has asked North Somerset Council for permission to build a new school, with a nursery and community space, in Weston-super-Mare.
The plans are linked to a development of 2,500 homes being built by Persimmon at Haywood Village.
Weston Airfield Primary School will be equipped with solar panels and powered by an air-source heat pump.
Persimmon says the environmentally friendly development will also include wildflower areas, insect hotels, beehives and log-based habitats.
It will include 21 classrooms, a nursery with 103 places and a community hub including studios and changing rooms.
Persimmon Homes Severn Valley managing director Paul Moody said: "Weston Airfield will be the second primary school that we will build for the community.
"The plans, from it's environmentally friendly energy sources and beautiful design, to the nature-rich surroundings and community spaces, are exciting proposals to put to the council."
A spokesperson for North Somerset Council said: "Persimmon's application for the Weston Airfield Primary School comes off the back of the planning application they originally submitted to develop new housing in the Haywood Village area.
"There is another school, Haywood Village Academy, that is located in the area - though the number of homes that are being built by Persimmon will increase the need for school places in the area."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk