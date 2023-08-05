Taunton Flower show celebrates 192nd year despite weather
A flower show celebrating its 192nd year is hoping this year's turnout will allow it to continue.
Taunton Flower Show, which took place on Friday and Saturday at Vivary Park, has been a fixture in the town since 1831.
Amber weather warnings for wind are in place across parts of the West country.
Beccy Fox, from the charity which runs the show, said they still hoped for a "good turnout" despite the weather.
Ms Fox said if the turnout for the weekend was lower than expected, it "might may have to go a bit smaller for a while."
"The charity is committed to keep it going for as long as we possibly can," she said.
In 1997, the show was cancelled after severe flooding the night before.
The show includes a showground, marching bands, dog displays, motorbike events and classes for crafters, gardeners and children.
It also includes a professional garden designer competition.
Sally Leaney, who won the overall garden design at this year's show, said she came up with her winning design, which was focused around drought proof planting, two days before the deadline.
"The family said I was not easy to live with. We all love flowers and plants. I really feel lucky to do the job that I do," she added.
Julie Haylock, who came second in the competition, created a garden inspired by Winnie the Pooh and pollination.
She used certain plants in her border to attract the best pollinating insects.
"It's very important that we encourage bees and butterflies into our gardens because they're really suffering with their numbers," she said.
