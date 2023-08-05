Man from Weston-super-Mare charged with terrorism offences
A man from Somerset has been charged with terrorism offences.
Gabrielle Budasz, 23, was charged with collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism on Friday, police said.
The Counter Terrorism Policing South East unit said the charges were linked to extreme right-wing ideology.
Mr Budasz, of Drove Road, Weston-super-Mare, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates court later.
He was also charged with dissemination of terrorist publications to encourage others to engage in terrorism or provide information that could be useful to terrorists following the investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.
Avon and Somerset Police and Counter Terrorism Policing South West also worked on the investigation.
