SWR to run reduced service as industrial action continues
- Published
A rail operator is running a reduced service as industrial action continues.
South Western Railway (SWR) is reminding customers to check before they travel as members of the ASLEF union are not working overtime as part of a long-running dispute over pay.
A reduced timetable will operate from 7 to 12 August.
In a statement, a spokesperson from SWR said: "We are sorry for the disruption that our customers continue to face and thank them for their patience."
A normal timetable will be in place on Sunday 6 August, but a small number of train services will also be cancelled due to industrial action the day before.
Customers attending the Boomtown festival in Winchester, the England v Wales rugby at Twickenham and racing at Ascot have been advised to travel as early as possible as services are expected to be very busy.
A limited number of additional services will operate following the rugby matches at Twickenham, but long queues are to be expected.
Stuart Meek, SWR's Chief Operating Officer, said: "Customers should check before they travel next week as another overtime ban by the ASLEF union will unfortunately mean another reduced timetable.
"Customers heading to some of the events on our network should consider travelling earlier if they can as we expect services to be very busy."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk