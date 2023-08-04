Unexploded bomb destroyed near Taunton college

The Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal carried out a controlled explosion

An unexploded bomb found near a sixth form college has been safely detonated.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called at about 16:40 BST on Thursday to Richard Huish College in Taunton, Somerset.

Contractors had dug up the exploded ordnance in a field behind the college, the force added.

In a statement, it said the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit attended and carried out a controlled explosion.

