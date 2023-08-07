Somerset probation service requires improvement, says report
A county probation service has been rated as requiring improvement following an inspection.
HM Inspectorate of Probation said public protection at Somerset Probation Delivery Unit (PDU) needed to improve.
An inspection, led by HM inspector Lucy Jones, rated the management of the risk of harm as "disappointing", adding that they had found risk assessments had been sufficient in only 31% of cases.
Somerset PDU has said it will address the issues raised in the report.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said inspectors recognised the hard work of the team in Somerset and action had already been taken on the recommendations of the report.
"This includes additional training on domestic abuse and safeguarding checks," they said.
"We are also investing an extra £155m a year into the Probation Service compared to 2019 and recruiting record numbers of staff to reduce workloads, deliver tougher supervision and keep the public safe," the spokesperson added.
Simi O'Neil, head of probation inspection programme for HM Inspectorate of Probation, said that the Somerset probation service "has a clear plan in place" to make improvements.
The inspection, in June 2023, found that Somerset PDU's ability to provide effective and consistent services to meet the needs of people on probation, and prevent further offending, was a strength.
It worked successfully and cohesively with partner agencies, such as the local authority, to deliver programmes and support victims, inspectors said.
The report said morale is high and staff are determined to support people on probation and victims of crime, but workloads are "unacceptably high".
Some staff reported feeling overwhelmed by having too many cases to supervise but the report added planned recruitment over the next year should ease the situation.
What is a PDU?
Probation Delivery Units (PDU) replaced Community Rehabilitation Companies (CRCs) and the National Probation Service (NPS), which merged into a unified Probation Service in June 2021.
PDUs are the local units in a regional cluster.
Probation services supervise people who have been subject to a court hearing and have either had a community sentence imposed or have been released from custody and have licence conditions.
The probation inspection programme has been in place across England and Wales since 2021.
Chief Inspector of Probation, Justin Russell, said: "This inspection paints a mixed picture for Somerset probation service.
"On the one hand they are positive, determined and performing to expected standards in some areas of their work.
"On the other, key areas of the service - such as managing the risk of harm people on probation may pose - fell short of the mark."
Inspectors made 11 recommendations - five for Somerset PDU and the rest for the South West regional service and HM Prison and Probation Service.
Ms O'Neil said public protection was an area Somerset PDU "needed to improve on".
She added: "We were really pleased to see how they were engaging with people on probation.
"We are finding the quality of work in relationship to public protection just simply isn't sufficient enough currently.
"If they are able to target the factors that trigger that harm, the community should be assured that there is action being taken and work is being delivered."
