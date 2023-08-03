South Stoke takes up fight against housing development
Villagers are protesting against plans to build 300 homes near South Stoke.
Residents of the hamlet near Bath are calling for Bath and North East Somerset Council not to approve the Hignett Family Trust's proposed Sulis Down development.
"The family seems hellbent [on covering] the plateau in houses," said Mark Bagott, of the South of Bath Alliance, objecting to the plans.
Bath and North East Somerset Council has been approached for comment.
The village has previously been successful in saving its local pub.
Mr Bagott said the plans would harm local wildlife, including 15 species of butterflies and 11 species of bats.
The plateau, where the building work is planned, is an official Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and the South of Bath Alliance fears the development will interfere with that status.
The group is also concerned that the housing will increase local traffic and overwhelm facilities.
"The plateau is part of what Bath as a heritage city is about - the plans are making a mockery of this heritage," Mr Bagott said.
"How can you describe it as an AONB and then decide to build on it?"
He added that the plateau is the village's backyard and a popular spot for walkers. "It isn't just a South Stoke issue: it's a Bath issue and an international issue - since Bath is a heritage city."
The plans have received over 1,173 objections and 18 supportive comments in the consultation phase.
A decision is due to be made by the council later this year.
